CBN to create 10 million jobs in 5 years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria has said that it will create about ten million jobs in five years through the strategic support for small scale farmers across the nation.

The Director of Corporate communications of the Apex bank, Mr Isaac Okoroafor stated this in Owerri at customers’ sensitization programme.

He said that the CBN would create Ten million jobs in the next five years by providing strategic support to small scale farmers and the anchor companies that would buy agricultural produce from the farmers.

According to him the apex bank has set up a strategic plan to create ten million jobs in the next five years through the strategic financing to farmers of cassava, cocoa, maize, tomatoes, cotton, fisheries , poultry, oil palm among other primary agricultural produce that is cultivated in this country.

He said that besides the financing, the bank will also provide the farmers with high yielding seedlings and extension services to ensure that they succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Okoroafor also disclosed that the bank will also provide financial support for anchor companies that will immediately purchase the primary agricultural produce for processing.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App