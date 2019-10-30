CBN tasks Fintechs to be responsible, accountable

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Governor (Financial Systems Stability) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs. Aishah Ahmad, has charged financial technology companies (Fintechs) not to lose sight of integrity and accountability while pursuing innovation.

Mrs. Ahmad gave the charge in her keynote address at the Nigeria Fintech week in Lagos yesterday.

She said Fintech had played a major role in enhancing financial inclusion by providing services at low cost to consumers.

She further said the apex bank had been trying for many years to lower the cost of deploying services by banks through many services initiatives and that some of these disruptions were actually “helping us lower these costs.”

Patrick Akinwuntan, the CEO of Ecobank, said offering USSD at zero cost would enhance financial inclusion nationwide.

He said, “I think it is possible for us to offer to every Nigerian zero cost for using short codes for financial services. I know the debate has been on if it is the banks or telcos charging. But with the opportunity of 200 million Nigerians and trying to lift Nigerians out of poverty, this is time to take action.”

