CBN seeks land for dairy production investment

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has requested for land to be allocated to investors who are interested in dairy production in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The governor made the request when he led Mr Ben Langat, Managing Director, Friesland Campina, Mr Mauricio Alarcon, Managing Director Nestle and Mrs Zubaida Damakka, Director, L and Z Integrated Ltd, on visit to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Mr. Anthony Ogunleye, Emefiele urged the minister to fast-track the allocation of land to the investors so that the CBN could offer incentives that would flourish the investments and empower the people economically.

He commended the minister for creating the enabling environment for doing business, thereby making Abuja one of the top business friendly cities in the country.

He also expressed the desire of the CBN to make all states of the federation, including the FCT, self-sustaining and economically viable.

The FCT minister, directed the setting up of a combined committee to be supervised by the Minister of State, FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, comprising the SA, Agriculture to the minister of state, Chief of Staff to the minister, Executive Secretary, FCDA, Director, Land Administration, Director, AGIS and representatives of the CBN, and the investors.

Malam Bello gave the committee three weeks to identify locations that fall within the Abuja masterplan and design a business strategy that is mutually beneficial to the investors and the people of the FCT.

