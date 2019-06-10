CBN renews pledge to defend naira

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has vowed to sustain its policy of defending the naira against world currencies for the next five years. It said the policy is backed by the CBN Act.

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele made the pledge while speaking at a consultative roundtable with the organized private sector tagged ‘Going for Growth’ held in Lagos, at the weekend.

Emefiele said CBN would be disobeying the law by allowing the naira to float freely, noting that a flexible exchange rate would not favour the poor.

The apex bank head said productivity growth in the sector was badly needed to insulate the economy from volatilities in the crude oil market and help in creating jobs on a mass scale, given Nigeria’s large and growing population.

“I am committed to protecting the naira. We cannot allow the naira to float freely,” he said.

Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who was at the event among other dignitaries, said policy implementation is key in achieving economic growth, noting that without power, it will be difficult to achieve desired growth in the economy.

Dangote said their refinery is expected to generate N9 trillion in revenue when it begins operation.

On smuggling, he said Benin Republic is making it difficult for Nigeria to tackle the activities of smugglers. “There is no country that will survive with a neighbour like Benin Republic,” he added.

