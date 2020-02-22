CBN refunds N82m to Katsina bank customers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank in Katsina says it facilitated the refund of N82.04 million to customers of commercial banks in the state in 2019, arising from 57 complaints received by the apex bank.

Dahiru Usman, Controller in charge of CBN Katsina branch, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on Saturday while reviewing the achievement of the bank in 2019.

Usman explained that most of the complaints centred on Automated Tenant Mechine (ATM) dispense errors, wrong transfers, failed transfers, fraud among others.

He said that 49 of those cases were resolved while eight were still pending.

“In overall, the total sum of N82.04 million was refunded to the complainers while N1.40million was lost to cyber crimes and e-fraud cases during the period under review.

“We urge commercial banks to intensify efforts in sensitizing their customers in order to curb the menace of cyber crimes,” the controller said.

Usman said that the sensitisation would help in protecting customers and boost their confidence in the financial system. (NAN)

