CBN, NFIU sensitise students, others on anti-money laundering laws

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), in collaboration with the Clinical Moot Court, Faculty of Law, Baze University, have sensitised students, traders and other relevant bodies on anti-money laundering laws and regulations.

Speaking during the one-day sensitisation workshop held at the university’s Faculty of Law in Abuja, Barr Joseph Gana, deputy director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of CBN, said the citizens should be exposed early on what they are expected to do mitigates lack of understanding.

According to the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended), Section 15(2) of the act provides that “any person or body corporate, in or outside Nigeria who directly or indirectly conceals or disguises the origin of; converts or transfers; removes from the jurisdiction or acquires, uses, any fund or property of the proceeds of an unlawful act commits the offense of money laundering.”

