CBN gets new director, currency operations

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the deployment of Ahmed Bello Umar as the new Director, Currency Operations Department, with effect from Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Umar succeeds Priscilla Ekwueme Eleje, who exited the Bank on Thursday, December 5, 2019, having reached the statutory retirement age.

A statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Isaac Okorafor said Umar, until his redeployment, was the Director, Trade and Exchange Department at the Bank.

Born on July 10, 1963, Umar joined the services of the CBN in May 1989.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1987.

He also holds certification in Information Systems Audit & Control Association (ISACA), Illinois, USA and is a Certified Information System Auditor. He is equally certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC).

Umar is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), Institute of Internal Auditors of Nigeria (Associate-AIIAN), the Information System and Control Association (ISACA) and the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

He is married with children.

