CBN building a security operations center

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it is building a security operations center that would act as a gateway not only for the banks but also the security operations.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this at the closing of the annual bankers committee retreat which held at Ogere, Ogun State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emefiele said “we are all naked together as a result of the cyber attacks and by the time the center is ready, the security agencies will also benefit.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Governor advised the banks to invest more on soft and hardware tools to guard against the likelihood of any cyber attack.

He said the bank already have adequate risk management framework to protect its operations but needs to continue to improve on it to discover early warning and prevent loss of money.

Recall that the Information Security Society of Africa-Nigeria (ISSAN) had called on the various financial institutions in Nigeria to tighten cyber security in order to reduce the risk of cyber attacks and also, to protect organisations from the deliberate exploitation of systems, networks and technologies.

The president, ISSAN, Dr. David Isiavwe, noted that cyber resilience was mandatory for all organisations, saying there is no telling where or when the next attack would happen.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App