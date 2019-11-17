Catholic priest dies in church house fire

  1. Home
A priest with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in  Anambra State,  Rev. Father Edmund Nwagbara,  yesterday died in a fire outbreak at the Parish House of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Nnewichi, Nnewi.

According to  a statment  issued by the  Director of Communications, the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Martin Onwudiwe, the  preist died in his room during a fire outbreak.

He said  Fr. Nwagbara was the  Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Claver Parish, Nnewichi, Nnewi.

The Anambra State  police  command in a statement released  by its spokesman, Haruna Muhammed in Awka, said  at about 4:00am, there was a fire outbreak in the church, but the cause was not yet known.  He said as a result of the inferno, Fr. Nwagbara, aged about 60 years, was burnt beyond recognition inside  his room at the church premises.

The police spokesman said police  patrol teams attached to the Otolo Division, led by the DPO, visited the scene and the fire service was equally alerted and responded promptly to put out the fire.

According to him, the priest was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor and his corpse was deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

He said  the Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, had ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

The state fire service in statment released  by its   chief fire officer, Mr. Martin Agbili, in Awka said firemen  were immediately  deployed to the scene to stop the fire. He said the cleric  was in the room where the fire  started, but the cause of the fire incident was  not yet known.

