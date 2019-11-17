Catholic priest dies in church house fire

ADVERTISEMENT

A priest with the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi in Anambra State, Rev. Father Edmund Nwagbara, yesterday died in a fire outbreak at the Parish House of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Nnewichi, Nnewi.

According to a statment issued by the Director of Communications, the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Martin Onwudiwe, the preist died in his room during a fire outbreak.

He said Fr. Nwagbara was the Parish Priest of St. Peter’s Claver Parish, Nnewichi, Nnewi.

The Anambra State police command in a statement released by its spokesman, Haruna Muhammed in Awka, said at about 4:00am, there was a fire outbreak in the church, but the cause was not yet known. He said as a result of the inferno, Fr. Nwagbara, aged about 60 years, was burnt beyond recognition inside his room at the church premises.

The police spokesman said police patrol teams attached to the Otolo Division, led by the DPO, visited the scene and the fire service was equally alerted and responded promptly to put out the fire.

According to him, the priest was rushed to the hospital for medical attention but was certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor and his corpse was deposited at the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

He said the Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, had ordered a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

The state fire service in statment released by its chief fire officer, Mr. Martin Agbili, in Awka said firemen were immediately deployed to the scene to stop the fire. He said the cleric was in the room where the fire started, but the cause of the fire incident was not yet known.

