Catholic NGO feeds 925 inmates in Jos on Christmas day

The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos, on Wednesday, fed 925 prisoners serving jail terms at the Jos Correctional Centre.

Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja and the Administrator of the Archdiocese of Jos, said the gesture was in line with the spirit of Christmas.

Represented by Rev. Fr. Stephen Akpe, the chaplain of the centre, Kaigama said the gesture would go a long way in making the inmates feel they belonged.

According to him, the inmates needed to be shown love and affection, adding that the Christmas season remained the best time to exhibit this virtue to them.

“We have been doing this for the past 17 years and the aim is to simply show love to these inmates.

“We don’t want them to feel neglected, particularly during this Christmas season.

“This is the best time to show love, especially to the less privileged ones and just like Jesus fed 5, 000 multitudes, we are here doing same,” Kaigama said.

The cleric called on the inmates to focus and put their hope on God, urging them to see their current state as correctional and temporary.

He also advised them to obey constituted authorities, particularly officials at the centre to make their stay at the centre rewarding.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that aside the cooked food, items such as bathing and washing soap, body cream, tooth brushes and paste were distributed to the prisoners. (NAN)

