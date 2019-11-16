Catholic diocese of Nnewi loses priest to fire outbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi Anambra State on Saturday lost a priest, Rev Fr Edmund Nwagbara in a fire outbreak at the Parish House, St. Peter’s Catholic Church Nnewi Ichi Uruagu.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by the Director of Communications,the Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Martin Onwudiwe, said the Church lost the priest in a fire outbreak in his room.

He said Fr.Nwagbara was the Parish Priest of St Peter Claver Parish, Nnewichi, Nnewi.

Confirming the accident, Anambra state police command in a statement released by its spokesman, Haruna Muhammed in Awka Anambra state capital said on Saturday at at about 04:00am, there was a fire outbreak at St.Peter Claver Catholic Parish Nnewi ichi in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, the cause of the fire was not yet known and the affected part of the Church are residential building.

He also stated that as a result of the inferno, the parish priest one Rv Fr.Edmond Nwagbala aged about 60yrs was burnt beyond recognition inside his room at the Church premises.

The police spokesman said that Police patrol teams attached to Otolo Division led by the DPO visited the scene and Fire Service department was equally alerted,they responded promptly and put off the fire before it escalates.

According to him,the victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention , where he was certified dead on arrival by the medical doctor and corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

He said the Commissioner of Police CP John B.Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Anambra state fire service in statement released by its chief fire officer, Mr. MARTIN AGBILI in Awka stated that on Saturday, Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call of a fire outbreak at the Parish House of St. Peter’s Catholic Church Nnewi Ichi Uruagu.

According to him, the Parish Priest Rev. Fr. Edmond Nwagbara lost his life during the fire outbreak.

