Catholic Church modifies worship mode in Lagos over coronavirus

The Catholic Church has approved new worship directives to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Lagos.

It comes after cases were confirmed in Lagos and Ogun.

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Alfred Martins, who issued new worship directive stressed that the measures, which affect the church doctrines, became imperative to keep members from contracting and spreading the deadly virus in Lagos considering its metropolitan status.

Part of the measures he reeled out was that handshaking during Mass as Sign of Peace would no longer be allowed for the time being.

“During this season of Lent, in order to reduce the number of gatherings in Church to the barest necessary, we encourage people to do Stations of the Cross privately on Wednesdays while public celebrations will take place only Fridays especially as it is often followed by Mass,” he added.

According to him, receiving of holy Communion in mouth will not be accepted but each member would be given in their palms.

The catholic church also encouraged members to ensure prompt use of sanitizers.

The Catholic Archbishop further directed that clergies in their churches should suspend the use of Holy Water fonts in churches till further notice.

