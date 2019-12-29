  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. Casualties of Ganduje, Sanusi quarrel
ADVERTISEMENT

Casualties of Ganduje, Sanusi quarrel

By Yusha’u A. Ibrahim, Kano Published Date

4 kingmakers, 14 district heads, 3 emir’s aides sacked Tough task for Abdulsalami, Ango Peace Missions   When the then new Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, revived the traditional rangadi (tour) of the areas under the Kano Emirate, he symbolically chose Danbatta, a town about 60km from Kano city and ruled by the highly influential…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.