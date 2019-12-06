CAS overturn Chelsea transfer ban

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea’s FIFA transfer ban for breaking youth transfer rules has been overturned after their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was successful.

The outcome means that Blues manager, Frank Lampard will be able to sign new players in the January transfer window.

Chelsea were given a two-window ban last season after failing to register young overseas players over a number of seasons.

The Premier League club has already served half of the suspension by not being able to make any new additions last summer.

Lampard will now be able to try to bring in new recruits next month. Chelsea did welcome winger Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund during the 2019 summer transfer window after signing him last January.

The Blues were also able to bring in Mateo Kovacic on a permanent deal from Real Madrid as he was already registered with FIFA having spent last season on loan at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea challenged verdicts by FIFA’s disciplinary and appeal committees which stated that they had violated rules protecting minors from trafficking on 150 occasions. Those cases involved about 70 players.

The Premier League club also broke rules prohibiting third-party influence on players, with FIFA imposing a fine of £467,000. Chelsea denied any wrongdoing.

