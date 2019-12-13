Carter Centre trains NASFAT members

ADVERTISEMENT

Six members of the Nasru-lahi-l-fatih Society (NASFAT) are currently in Toastan Training Center, Thies, Senegal on a 10-day Advance Training Seminar on promoting community well-being, courtesy of the Carter Center, which is a nongovernmental organisation of former American President, Jimmy Carter.

The training aligns with the newly introduced initiative of NASFAT which emphasized education and livelihood as two of its cardinal principles.

The Chief Missioner of NASFAT, Imam Abdul-Azeez Morufu Onike who is in the delegation, said in a statement yesterday that the society has benefited immensely from the collaboration with the Carter Center in the last four years.

Imam Onike explained that the objectives of the training include deepening the knowledge of participants on ways to promote community well-being and community-led development in their respective networks through facilitated reflection on the theory of well-being, theory of the capacity to aspire, the Nature and Dynamic of Social Norm Change.

He said: “Participants at the seminar will have better understanding and be able to articulate the alignment between human rights principles and principles of Islam and Christianity, and be able to contribute to creating inclusive movements for well-being within participants’ communities and network and also promote early childhood development practices.”

Participants at the seminar include delegates from Ghana, federation of women association of Nigeria, Muslim Students Society of Nigeria and Laura Olson from the Carter Center headquarters, Atlanta, USA who represented the sponsor organisation.

