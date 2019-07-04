  1. Home
Carpenter remanded over defilement of minor

A magistrate court sitting in Kano on Wednesday ordered the remand of a 26-year-old carpenter, Umar Salisu, accused of defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The defendant, who lives in Gwale Quarters in Kano, is charged with having unlawful carnal knowledge of a minor.

The chief magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the accused be remanded in prison, pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Jibril adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, informed the court that the complainant (name withheld) of the same address, reported the case at the Shahuchi Police Division, Kano, on June 14.

Lale said on June 12, at about 9pm, the defendant deceived and lured the complainant’s 12-year-old daughter into his living room situated at Gwale Quarters Kano and had unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 283 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

