Carpenter, 32, defiles six-year-old girl in Kaduna

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Kaduna State command have arrested a 32-year-old carpenter for defiling a six-year-old girl.

The suspect, Benjamin Jato, was arrested at Bayan-Dutse in Chikun Local Government Area ait about 2200hours on April 21, 2020 by members of Quick Response Unit of the command.

It was gathered that the suspect lives in the same neighborhood with the victim and is strongly believed to have taken advantage of the familiarity established with the victim’s family to perpetrate such evil act.

The NSDC Public Relations Officer in the state, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement.

He said the victim was reported to have been raped in the bathroom of the rented apartment she resides in with her aunt.

One of the victim’s aunts, who was first to know about the unfortunate incident, said she knew about it after the harm was carried out and the victim was even moved away from the scene.

“When I first learned of the ugly incident, I was misinformed about it that she fell in a gutter because I saw blood on her cheeks and it was being washed by the suspect who held her and was pretending to be cleaning it by a gutter.

“But after a critical check on her body, I discovered blood on her laps,” her aunt narrated.

She continued, “When we prevailed on her, she opened up that one man forcefully took her into the bathroom and slept with her with strong warning for her not to disclose it to anyone, else she will die.”

Commenting on the matter after his personal interrogation of the victim’s relation, State Commandant, Babangida Abdullahi Dutsinma, directed a thorough investigation into the matter after which the suspect will be charged to court.

