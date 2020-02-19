Caregiver allegedly defiles teenager, rapes woman with Down syndrome

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-year-old caregiver for persons with Down syndrome, Kabiru Wasiu, was on Tuesday arraigned before an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for defiling a teenager.

Wasiu, whose address was not provided, was also charged with the rape of a woman with Down syndrome.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of sexual assault by penetration, defilement of a child and rape.

According to the state prosecutor, Ms Inumidun Solarin, the caregiver committed the offences sometimes in 2018 at the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria’s hotel, No. 43, Adegoke St., Masha, Surulere, Lagos.

“He had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old resident who has Down syndrome. He also sexually assaulted her by inserting his penis into her anus.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“Wasiu had on a different occasion, had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 31-year-old resident with Down syndrome without her consent,” she said.

Justice Sybil Nwaka ordered that Wasiu be remanded at a custodial centre and adjourned the case to May 14 for trial. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App