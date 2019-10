ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool have qualified for the quarter final of the Carabao Cup after beating Arsenal on penalties as the two sides could not be separated after 90 minutes regulation time.

Arsenal were almost running away with victory, going into the added time 5-4 but Divock Origi slotted home his second for the night four minutes into the added time to take the match into penalty shoot out.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Arsenal’s Dani Cellabos missed his penalty to allow Liverpool run away with a 5(5) – 5(4) victory.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App