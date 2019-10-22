Car dealers docked over N4.5m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State police command yesterday docked before an Ikeja magistrate court two men who were alleged to have fraudulently obtained N4.5 million from a complainant, Emmanuel N. Amasietu.

The accused persons, Nkem Basil and Casmir Chimezie, both 35 years old, were accused of stealing the money at Ikeja in July 2019.

The police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent N. Peter, told the court that the two men fraudulently obtained the N4.5m from Amasietu on the pretence that they would be buying vehicles for him from the United

States of America, a representation the prosecution said the two men knew to be false.

The two men pleaded not guilty to the three- count criminal charge levelled against them.

Chief Magistrate Y. O. Aje-Afunwa admitted them to bail of N800,000 each, with a witness each, and adjourned the case till November 11, 2019 for further hearing.

