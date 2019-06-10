Capt. Muye appointed as FAAN’s Director of Airport Operations

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has appointed Capt. Mukhtar Yusuf Muye as the Director of Airport Operations (DAO) of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This was contained in a statement by the General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu.

Daily Trust reports that the position became vacant following the appointment of the former DAO, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.

The new DAO is a highly trained Commercial and Multi–Engine Instrument Pilot, who had a distinguished career in the Nigerian Aviation Industry.

Until his recent appointment in the FAAN, he had worked with IRS Airlines as the Chief Pilot.

“He takes over the office of DAO which became vacant due to the appointment of the former DAO, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu as Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the Authority”, he said.

