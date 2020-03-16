Capt. Musa Nuhu takes over as NCAA DG

ADVERTISEMENT

Capt. Musa Shuaibu Nuhu on Monday formally took over as the substantive Director General/Chief Executive Officer (DG/CEO) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The brief handover ceremony, which was superintended by the Acting Director General, Capt. Sidi Abdullahi, was held at the Conference Room, Aviation House, Ikeja.

He resumed as the 7th Director General of the Authority following his appointment on 23rd October, 2019 and eventual confirmation by the Senate.

The former acting DG urged staff to support the new DG in his drive to take the Authority to greater heights.

Responding, the DG lauded the Federal Government for the confidence reposed in him, promising to work with the staff in realizing the organisation’s mandate.

Musa, according to a statement by the General Manager, Public Relations, Mr. Sam Adurogboye, called for new ideas and suggestions from staff aimed at making things work seamlessly.

He urged staff to brace up for challenges ahead arising from COVID-19 pandemic.

Top management staff in attendance include Capt. Sidi Abdullahi, Director of Operations &Training; Capt Dele Sasegbon, Director of General Aviation; Alhaji Adamu Abdullahi, Director of Consumer Protection; Engr. Ita Awak, Director of Air Worthiness Standards; Engr. Tayyib Odunowo, Director of Aerodrome & Airspace Standards and Hajia Bilikisu Adamu Sani, Director of Finance & Accounts, among others.

Also in attendance was the immediate successor to the Director General as Nigeria’s representative on the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Council, Engr. Ben Tukur.

