Cannabis farmers nabbed with 42 bags of Indian hemp in Ogun

Operatives of the Ogun state Police Command have arrested four farmers allegedly specialised in planting cannabis sativa and recovered 42 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp from them.

The suspects include a 19-year-old James Tiva, Anayor Okechukwu (25 years), John Chidi (32 years) and Felix Tehemeh (20 years).

Our correspondent gathered that they were arrested on Saturday with 42 bags of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp following a tip-off received by the Divisional Police headquarters in Ijebu Igbo.

According to the report, some cannabis farmers who have just harvested their illicit farm products were passing through the town with the weeds.

A statement by the state’s Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday said following receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Kazeem Solotan mobilized his men and stormed the location where the suspects were arrested with the exhibits.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects have a large expanse of land inside the forest where the cannabis is being planted on yearly basis,” Oyeyemi said.

He disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

Oyeyemi quoted Makama to have applauded members of the public for their alertness and provision of necessary information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

He added that the CP therefore directed “a comprehensive investigation, that will lead security agencies to the farm where the cannabis is being planted, be carried out without delay.”

