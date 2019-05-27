Candido names 19-man cabinet

The chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has named a 16-man cabinet with Rahmat Abisola Abdullahi as the council’s secretary.
A statement made available to City News indicated that Gabriel Olohu Bravo was appointed the supervisory councillor for environment.
Others are Adamu Abari, finance, budget and accounts; Murtala Usman Karshi, education; Adamu Jagaba, works; Justice Dakulu Jikwoyi, agriculture and natural resources; Abdulwahab Musa, health and social services, while Hauwa Abubakar Gwagwa is in charge of special duties.
Candido also retained Jibreel Muhammad Babangoshi as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS ) while Hadiza Dinatu Saleh is the Special Adviser, Revenue Generation.
Others are Muhammad Dan’Azumi, special adviser, politics/strategy; Binta Dahiru, special adviser, women affairs/ empowerment; Nura Adamu, special adviser, security and chieftaincy affairs.
Rakiya Ibrahim is the special adviser, skills acquisition/ job creation while Shoyemi Abiodun Omowumi becomes special adviser, ICT/ civil societies & donor agencies and Yunusa D. S Karmo is the special adviser, community development.
