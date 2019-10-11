‘Cancer surgeries, chemotherapy now covered by NHIS’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Mohammed Sambo, says some levels of cancer surgeries and chemotherapy are now covered under the scheme.

He said this while receiving the first lady of Kebbi State, Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who was on a working visit to the NHIS head office in Abuja Wednesday.

He said the NHIS would continue to explore ways of working with public-spirited organisations and individuals to increase support to cancer patients.

He called on governmental and non-governmental organisations involved in creating awareness about cancer and building support for cancer patients to intensify advocacies to the appropriate authorities and institutions for the institutionalisation of innovative healthcare financing.

Shinkafi-Bagudu requested the support of the NHIS in the various activities of the Foundation in the areas of creating awareness, cancer screening, support for victims and advocacy.

