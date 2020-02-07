Cancer: Northern governors’ wives seek nationwide screening, immunization

ADVERTISEMENT

Northern states governors’ wives have called for a national screening and immunization programme for all Nigerians against the scourge of cancer.

At a two-day quarterly meeting of their Forum in Maiduguri, the wives called on the government to make cancer vaccines available for the immunization and regular treatment of the citizens against the scourge.

“Cancer is a very dreaded disease,” their spokesperson and wife of the Kebbi State governor, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, said.

“It is an important thing to be aware of cancer. We should avoid anything that could trigger off cancer-related diseases,” she said.

Flanked by eight other wives of Northern governors, she said considering the humanitarian crisis and insecurity in the Northeast, the battle against cancer might not look like a priority to the region, warning, however, “but cancer is a time bomb.”

Dr. Zainab advised: “We should regularly go for screening. If we discover it early, we can treat it early, and death will be avoided. Early detection is vital in cancer-related issues.”

She advised people to maintain hygienic condition and avoid smoking and drug abuse, adding that all such vices are common in IDP camps and conflict-ridden areas.

In her welcome address the wife of Borno State governor, Dr. Falmata Zulum, identified the problems confronting Northeast to include “rape, child abuse, drug abuse, insecurity, out-of-school children”.

The governors’ wives visited the Stadium IDPs camp where they distributed food and non-food items to the IDPs there.

