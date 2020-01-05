CAN urges Buhari to halt troops withdrawal

ADVERTISEMENT

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr. Samson Ayokunle, has urged the Federal Government to suspend its planned withdrawal of troops from some troubled parts of the country.

Ayokunle, who spoke in Adamawa State on Sunday while commissioning the CAN Secretariat at the state capital, Yola, said troops withdrawal could embarrass the government.

“The embarrassment these terrorists may cause the government if they go ahead to withdraw troops may be too much. A word is enough for the wise,” he said.

According to him, the withdrawal of troops could amount to policy somersault considering recent counter-insurgency which is already yielding results.

He said, “I want to thank the Federal Government for not giving up in taking the battle to the haters of peace who are terrorists causing havoc in this region (North East), killing innocent people in reckless abandon.

“I want to thank the military for taking the battle to the front doors and enclaves of this evil and demon possessed individuals.

“Please take the battle to their front doors and backdoors, the more. God will not allow terrorist to prevail in that region (North East).

“I urge the Federal Government to drop the idea of withdrawing troops from some restive region and troubled places in Nigeria. The action is premature and I see it as a policy somersault.”

While commissioning the N115m CAN Secretariat in Yola, the CAN president congratulated the state CAN Chairman, Bishop Stephen Mamza and his executive members for their initiative.

Bishop Mamza, the Catholic Bishop of Yola who became the state CAN chairman in 2017, started the Secretariat project in 2018, to give Adamawa Christians a befitting centre for their activities.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App