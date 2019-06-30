CAN speaks of pastor’s rape controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Following controversies surrounding the rape allegations against the founder of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it has reached out to the leadership of the block which the Pastor in question belongs.

This was contained in a statement by the CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, and signed by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the CAN President, their reaching out to the block leaders was to get to the root of the matter, as this will help them to make the right decision on the issue.

He said that as a body, CAN condemns any case of rape in strong terms, and that it does not matter who is involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is ungodly, wicked, and reprehensible. However, on the allegations against Pastor Tolu Fatoyinbo, we have no details about the matter other than what we are reading and hearing from the social media, this is not reliable and credible evidence enough to jump into a conclusion.“

“The CAN Leadership, therefore, has reached out to the leadership of the block which the Pastor in question belongs with a view to getting to the root of the matter. This will help us to make the right decision on the issue,” he said.

Mr. Fatoyinbo has been the subject of public derision since Friday when a video interview where a woman, Mrs. Busola Dakolo, accused him of raping her, was published.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App