CAN lauds FG’s stance on same sex marriage

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the federal government for its stance against same sex marriage and transgender sexuality in the country describing it as a right step in the right direction.

CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, all the Church of Christ in the nation should be on guard as Satan is, more than ever before, determined to pollute and destroy the society through abominable practices.

Ayokunle, in a statement by his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, laments how such immoral practices are gaining popularity in the society and are, unfortunately, being embraced by “some of our misguided brothers, sisters and friends. At the creation, God created male and female; so, the so-called transgender is evil and ungodly.”

He commended the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, for his campaign against lesbianism, homosexuality, transgender and other social vices.

He said, “Our Constitution and extant laws have no place for obnoxious practices such as same sex marriage or homosexuality, transgender, sodomy and related practices. They are abomination before God and they are alien to our culture as a people.

“The holy books that guide the leading religious organizations in the country, Christianity and Islam, on ways and worship of God, our Creator, the Almighty expressly warn devotees against such practices. They are strange, immoral, reprehensible and condemnable.

“The Almighty who created humankind and the entire universe strictly commanded us to be holy and blameless before Him because He is a Holy God and no unrighteousness can be found around Him.”

He said that it is therefore a self-destructive rebellion against God’s commandment to embrace such devilish and anti-God practices that are dangerous for not just Nigerian society but any society that indulges in them.

