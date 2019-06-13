CAN donates relief materials to Zamfara IDPs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has donated relief materialS to the Internally displaced persons in Anka local government area of Zamfara state.

Handing over the items to the Emir of Anka and Chairman Zamfara state council of chiefs Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, the National president of the Association Rev Dr Samson Supo Ayokunle said they were moved by sympathy and pity irrespective of religion.

Rev. Ayokunle who was represented by the chairman, Zamfara chapter of the Association Rev father Ibrahim Iliya said all human beings were created in the Image and lightness of God.

“We have come to commiserate with the Anka Emirate over the spate of attacks on its communities and to associate ourselves with pains in the internally displaced persons in the local government,” he said.

Some of the items donated by the CAN include 150 bags of assorted grains, 10 jerry cans of palm oil, sugar, toiletries and other cooking items.

In his response, the Emir of Anka Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad thanked the religious body for the gesture even as he advocated for greater unity and religious tolerance in the country.

He said CAN’s visit to his Emirate is highly commendable and is an indication of concerns for humanity irrespective of faiths and ethnicity.

