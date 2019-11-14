CAN denies endorsing Gov Bello’s 2nd term bid

ADVERTISEMENT

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has denied endorsing Governor Yahaya Bello or any other candidate for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.

The association’s Director, Legal and Public Affairs, Barrister Kwamkur Samuel Vondip, said yesterday in Abuja that a picture of the CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle; Kogi State CAN Chairman and Governor Bello being circulated in the social media was an old picture and not an endorsement.

“The Kogi CAN leadership invited the President of CAN to come and lay the foundation stone of the chapel and this was done to the glory of God, and of course special prayers were held at the function for the government of Kogi State.

“For any person to bring up the picture at this critical period of elections and paint it as prayers for the re-election of the governor shows the extent of mischief and desperation by the individuals behind it.

“We therefore debunk this type of blackmail and warn the people behind it to desist from this type of manipulation because God will hold them liable for this evil one day. This information is totally false and misleading,” Vondip said.

