CAN backs Osinbajo on alleged N90bn election campaign fund

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has assured Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo of its support on the N90bn allegedly provided by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the 2019 election campaign.

The president of CAN, Dr. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that the church and all Nigerians were proud of Osinbajo and would continue to support and pray for him.

He spoke at the National Christian Center after he led some clergymen to a meeting with the vice president.

According to Ayokunle, nobody should toy with the innocent that are faithfully serving the nation as the whole country will rise up to fight for him.

“He (Osinbajo) has cleared the air that there is no iota of truth that some people are plotting against him. If there is an allegation there must evidence and that can never happen. The country is facing serious challenges and we must stay together to fight the challenges and we must overcome,” he said.

It would be recalled that the vice president was accused of mismanaging N90bn allegedly provided by the FIRS for the 2019 election campaign.

In a statement posted by the spokesperson of the vice president, Olaolu Akande on his Twitter account on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, all such claims against Osinbajo are false.

Akande also warned that legal action would be taken against sponsors of the libelous claims, and Vice President Osinbajo said he was ready to waive his constitutional immunity to clear his name in court.

