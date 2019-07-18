Cameroon to host 3rd Lake Chad governors’ forum in 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum (LCBGF) has announced Cameroun as the host of the third forum of the regional body in 2020.

The Governor of Extreme North, Cameroon, Midjiyawa Bakari, is expected to play a leading role in hosting the next summit.

A spokesman of the forum, Manga Titus, made the announcement on Thursday at the ongoing three-day second meeting of the LCBGF in Niamey, Niger Republic.

This was coming on the heels of the formal signing of the $100million regional stabilization facility by the Lake Chad Basin governors, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and other multi-level partners, aimed at ending the humanitarian crisis and scale up the range of stabilization intervention in Lake Chad Basin region.

The four Lake Chad Basin countries have welcomed this joint initiative as part of their own ongoing efforts to secure and stabilize the region.

The conference is organised by the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC), with the support of the African Union (AU), the UNDP, Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) and the German government.

It was the outcome of the adjudged inaugural meeting of the LCBGF in Borno state in 2018, for the Regional Stabilization Strategy (RSS) for recovery and resilience in areas affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the region.

A communiqué is expected at the deliberations.

