Calm returns to Shomo in Taraba after clash over fish Pond

There is calm in Shomo sarki where Shomo and Jole ethnic groups clashed over fishing pond on Sunday.

The area located close to River Benue in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba state was engulfed in violent clash between Shomo and Jole ethnic groups.

Reports from the area hinted that peace was restored but the entire area was deserted.

It was further gathered that a Deputy Police Commissioner is leading a patrol team in the area which has been reinforced by the Civil Defense Corps.

Daily Trust gathered that many of those killed were buried yesterday and today more dead bodies were recovered from inside the River.

It was learnt that many others are still missing.

The clash which was over ownership of a fishing pond also led to burning down of two towns belonging to the Shomo ethnic group

The dispute over ownership of the fishing pond has claimed several lives in the past but Sunday’s clash was the worst in terms of casualty and destruction of property.

Daily Trust learnt that thousands of people were displaced and are now taking refuge in Lau the headquarters of the local government area, Karim Lamido and Jalingo.

Efforts to get casualty figures from the police failed.

The police spokesperson DSP David Misal also did not pick calls by our reporter but sent a text message saying “no update yet please”.

