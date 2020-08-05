Calm down Edo, September is nigh

ADVERTISEMENT

About four years ago, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was in every nook and cranny of Edo State, painting Godwin Obaseki with every panegyric you could find in the Queen’s language while on the other hand lashing Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu with every denigrating words you could find in the lexicon.

Isn’t it absurd? Does it not look like taking us for a ride? that Oshiomhole will come out to tell the world that “APC will go to court to challenge the candidacy of Obaseki if the PDP fielded him” in the gubernatorial election slated for September 2020 solely on his certificate issue.

The same Obaseki that comes from a good family, went to school, and has certificates from both home and abroad according to the comrade in 2016; the same man he portrayed as the best thing that can ever happen to Edo in the same year. What changed?

It is however a two-way thing; the PDP that on many occasions described Obaseki as a failure and even sued him for certificate forgery/deficiency now sees him as their saviour and the man to take their party to glory land. They handed over the party ticket to him on a platter of gold while damning all the consequences attached. Still, all we need do is to “Calm down.” Because it’s all about their personal interests and nothing more.

For Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu and Oshiomhole, all that is expected from them by stakeholders in project Edo is to “Calm down” and let the good people of Edo decide and give the affairs of the state to whoever they trust the most. They gave their trust to Obaseki in 2016 and they are going to either give it to him once again or try another person in Osagie Ize-Iyamu. Edo exists, that’s why they are applying to govern it, and that’s the more reason why they must CALM DOWN.

As the election draws closer, I urge the political actors and the good boys of Edo to please “Calm down.” September is Nigh!

Yusuf Mutiu Olaitan Yusuphjnr4@gmail.com

