Calls for probe of Tinubu smack of political vendetta — APC youths

A group, APC National Awareness for Youth Vanguard, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to call its members to order over their calls for probe of APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, in a statement by its national coordinator, Alhaji Muktar Abubakar, said calling on the anti-graft agency to investigate the APC leader for having a bullion van parked in his premises smacked of political vendetta since he contributed to the defeat of the PDP in the last polls.

The group said the motive behind the submission of a petition to the EFCC was suspect because things of that nature were usually done with discretion given the sensitivity of the work of the commission.

“But what we saw was a gathering of attention seeking urchins making all manner of claims against one of the most respected politicians in Nigeria today,” the statement added.

The group said while it was not in any way disturbed by the submission of the PDP youths, there was need for it to put things in their proper perspectives on what the petition was all about.

“The claim that the APC leader parked a bullion van in his house hence should be investigated by the EFCC is not only preposterous but lacks basis.

“This is because nobody has ever questioned the source of income of the APC leader as he has submitted himself to scrutiny the two times he ran as governor of Lagos State and all his companies are registered and known to Nigerians,” the group stated.

