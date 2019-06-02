Calls for Oshiomhole sack opens new cracks in APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, seems to be gaining momentum following a letter addressed to him by one of his deputies, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.

After the famous letter which itemized the perceived shortcomings of Oshiomhole, other prominent Nigerians have joined the demand for his resignation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as a former Governor of old Sokoto State, Malam Yahaya Abdulkarim and the immediate past Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, backed the call for the resignation of Oshiomhole of APC National Chairman, some members of the National Executive Committee under the aegis of NON-NWC (NEC) Forum also requested for an urgent meeting with the party’s NWC to address critical issues affecting the ruling party.

Undoutedly, the letter has split the APC National Working Committee (NWC) as some members have faulted the position of the party Deputy National Chairman, North, on the former governor of Edo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, Senator Shuaibu asked the party’s National Chairman to toe the path of honour and step aside, saying that the former labour leader had failed to add value or build on what he met on assumption of office.

The APC chieftain in a letter addressed to Oshiomhole dated May 27, said Oshiomhole lacked “the necessary composure, capabilities and the requisite experience to run a political Party.”

In the letter titled ‘APC: It’s fortune and misfortune, time to act!’ Shuaibu, who is from Zamfara State which the party lost to the PDP, faulted the way and manner Oshiomhole handled primary elections in various states through what he called “unilateral decisions.”

The APC deputy national chairman also picked holes in the decision to hold National Working Committee (NWC) meetings outside party secretariat and accused Oshiomhole of altering final decisions of the NWC when the minutes were taken.

He said the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Alhassan and several other aspirants were single-handedly disqualified by Oshiomhole without just cause contrary to the NWC resolution.

Shuaibu’s views on Oshiomhole’s sins

He said, “The last Congresses in States, unfortunately, represented a complete lack of knowledge, not to talk of experience on how due process in political electoral process is adhered to.

“The National Working Committee is saddled with the responsibility of recommending guidelines for every electoral process and appointing committees that will embark on conducting primary elections for every constituency and submit report and thereafter an appeal committee will attend to complaints and petitions and also submit its report to the NWC.

“The National Working Committee is then expected to perform the duty of the final adjudicatory body on each electoral matter and from there you have the final list of Candidates.

“National Chairman cannot, in any circumstances be Chairman of any committee be it screening committee of any other committee contrary to what you did.

“Chairman presides over the meetings of National Working Committee in which each matter disposed of by any appeals committee is examined and final decision reached.

“If the National Chairman should chair any of these committeés what if there is a complaint about his own conduct, who do you send your petition to? He cannot be a judge in his own matter!

“National Working Committee meetings, in my own experience, shall not be held in private residences especially where it involves thousands of party men and women with grudges over injustice meted out on them by officials of the Party. The Party Secretariat is the officially recognized venue of such meetings, unless if there are other motives for keeping away from there.

“For every meeting of any organ of the Party, there shall be minutes of the meeting reflecting every decision taken at such meeting. Most of the meetings held and fundamental decisions purported to have been taken were not backed by minutes.

“The few meetings that were covered by the Secretariat and minutes taken could clearly show that final decisions of the NWC were altered!…

“Arising from such conduct, the APC ended up with severe injuries and is today badly fractured in virtually every constituency in this country, resulting in the erosion of the massive goodwill that you met the Party with.

“Apart from the President, more than 60% of members including those that contested elections under the APC in 2019 are not happy with the process as it left a lot to be desired. We have Court cases in every State, by far much more than it was in 2015 and I wonder how much money the Party is likely to spend on litigations arising from mistakes of the National Chairman in not adhering to due process and sidelining transparency.

“Committees for primaries became secret affair to the extent that not even members of the NWC were aware of how certain committees were constituted with members mostly from Edo State outnumbering every other State and in some instance, the same Edo members sewing in more than one State in conducting primaries. The records are there to be seen. What is wrong with being just in what you find yourself doing for the people? Personal interest should not be allowed to overshadow the interests of our teeming loyal members across the country.”

Shuaibu added, “….We had 23 States in 2015, but after the 2019 elections we lost 7 States! We also had 60 Senators in 2015 at the end of the election count, we now end up with 57 Senators in 2019! You were not brought in to lose election. It is absolutely unacceptable!

“What this entails is that for any Senator to become a presiding Officer, he needs to go and kneel down before the PDP Senators and beg for support! And to make things worse, you announced that APC will not allow any PDP Senator to be appointed as Committee Chairman except the committees statutorily meant for the opposition members of the Senate.

“That is never the tradition of the legislature anywhere! The Legislature is the house of collaboration and lobby and you can never succeed with hostile approach, you must lobby, seek for cooperation of members across Party divides. If you don’t know, you have made the situation worse than it seems. Try and use your calculator and you will find that as at now, if anybody, backed by the PDP members, wants to become Senate President, all he needs is the support of only 6 APC Senators to win the election on the floor of the Senate!

“Chairman, strategies are not announced on television, they are discussed at caucuses. We have no reason whatsoever to go about it this way if we really are serious in building this institution that many leaders suffered to put in place.”

But the APC National Vice Chairman, South South, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, who is also a member of the NWC, disagreed with the Deputy National Chairman, North, for advising Oshiomhole to resign.

Eta, in an interview, said Shuaibu’s advice was not right because he was also part of the decision taken by the NWC.

He said the deputy national chairman needed to show example by resigning as well.

We’ll resist plan to remove Oshiomhole – South-south APC chairmen

The South – South State Chairmen of the ruling APC has told the party’s Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Shuaibu, that he cannot remove the National Chairman on pages of newspaper.

The State chairmen, after an emergency meeting in Abuja called to review the content of Senator Lawal’s letter that asked Oshiomhole to resign, said the senior party official was merely expressing his personal opinion on perceived issues which is not a reflection of the views of the generality of party stakeholders who are yet to find anything ontoward in the stewardship.

In a joint statement issued and signed on Friday by the six South – South APC State chairmen namely; Hon. Ini T. Okopido (Akwa – Ibom), Hon. Amos Lalabunafa (Bayelsa), Mr John Ochalla (Cross Rivers), Prophet Jones Ode Erue (Delta), Barr. Aslem U. Ojezua (Edo), and Hon. Ojukaye Flag Amachree (Rivers), they gave the Deputy National Chairman North seven days to apologise to the National Chairman in order not to receive the wrath of party members in the South South.

The State chairmen said the National Chairman cannot be removed on the pages of newspapers because the constitution of the party which Senator Shuaibu subscribed to, as a member of the NWC, guarantees the tenure of office of the party’s National Chairman and the processes of removing him from office.

The chairmen passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman and vowed to resist any attempt to blackmail him out of office for standing against injustice that had hitherto been the hallmark of his predecessor.

The State Chairmen, who disagreed with Senator Shuaibu’s claims that the actions of the National Chairman was responsible for multiplicity of court cases bedeviling various State chapters of the party, said it was rather the landmines created by his predecessor who was bent on destroying the party before departing.

They wondered why Senator Shuaibu was just realizing the issues he raised barely few days after the NWC set up a committee to look into petitions against highly placed party stakeholders who were glaringly involved in anti-party activities which was responsible for the loss of the number of states mentioned in his letter vis a – viz the depletion also in the numbers of elected Senators in the just concluded 2019 elections.

They also debunked the allegations of high-handedness against the National Chairman with particular reference to the altering of National Working Committee decisions as a veil plot to crucify the National Chairman over his uncompromising stance on truth against elements bent on destroying the party from within.

A senior party staff, however, said that the current battle being championed by Sen. Shuaibu might not be unconnected with a move to fight for his official position in the party having lost his home State of Zamfara to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a controversial ruling of the Supreme Court penultimate Friday.

Shuaibu and Oshiomhole had for long disagreed on the political development in Zamfara State as he remained a loyalist of outgoing Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

It would be recalled that the APC National Legal Adviser, Mr Babatunde Ogala had once accused Oshiomhole of usurping his functions as the Legal Adviser of the party.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App