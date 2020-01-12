Calls for justice as Iran admits downing Ukraine plane

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine and Canada have demanded complete, open investigation and justice after Iran admitted that its military had shot down Ukrainian plane killing all 176 aboard “due to human error.”

The Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 bound for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, crashed minutes after leaving the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran on Wednesday.

The crash happened hours after Iran launched barrage of missile attacks on US-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the US assassination of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Victims included dozens of Iranians and Canadians, as well as nationals from Ukraine, the UK, Afghanistan and Germany.

Iran had denied for days that it brought down the plane.

The plane crash heightened international pressure on Iran, with Canada, which had 57 citizens on board, and the United States saying they believed an Iranian missile brought down the aircraft, probably in error.

Iranian military statement on Saturday said the plane had flown close to a sensitive military site and been brought down due to human error “at a time of crisis caused by US adventurism.”

But the airline said its plane had received no warning from Tehran airport about a possible threat before it took off.

It also denied suggestions that the passenger plane had veered off its normal course, and said the Iranian authorities should have closed the airport.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the Iranian missile operator who shot down the passenger jet opened fire independently because of communications “jamming.”

President Hassan Rouhani said “The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif offered Iran’s “profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”

Canadia demanded a full investigation and justice from the Iranian authorities. “Our focus remains closure, accountability, transparency, and justice for the families and loved ones of the victims. This is a national tragedy, and all Canadians are mourning together,” a statement issued by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that Ukraine expected from Iran “assurances” of a “full and open investigation, bringing the perpetrators to justice.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tehran’s admission was an “important first step” and called for de-escalation of tensions.

A senior Trump administration official told Reuters that “Iran’s reckless actions have again had devastating consequences.”

Students in central Tehran protested after the government’s admission to the downing of the Ukrainian airliner. Some of them demanded Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down.

Airlines halt flights to Tehran

Sweden’s Transport Agency said it had temporarily halted Iran Air flights between Stockholm and Tehran because of “uncertainty around the accident and the security of civil aviation.”

German airline Lufthansa, in a statement, said it would “decide if and when our Iranian flights can be operated again” as soon as it gets detailed information.

