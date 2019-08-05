Calling for revolution unpatriotic — Oluwo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Monday told those calling for revolution to respect Nigerian constitution and be sensitive to moves capable of causing unrest in the country.

The first-class monarch from Osun State, described those behind the ‘Revolution Now’ saga as sore losers intending to invite mayhem to Nigeria through unmerited revolution.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the call for a revolution is unpatriotic at “this fragile moment”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oluwo advised agitators to device constructive means of criticising government and leaders and shun outright condemnation that could invite public unrest.

He said he was disappointed that the leader of the ‘RevolutionNow’ movement, Omoyele Sowore, who contested the 2019 presidential election, could immediately call for a revolution “instead of lending a complementary contribution to take the country out of the security challenge.

Oluwo said: “The call for revolution at this fragile moment is not patriotic, it is out of love, uncivilized, non-digital and anti- people. We should behave moderately, act patriotically and complement government at addressing its perceived weaknesses. Let the world see us as enlightened and not conspirator.

“I see the mastermind of the revolution as an asset. He can be part of the system, there are better ways of making impact. He should be more tutored, study situation and respect our togetherness.

“For example, if I contest against someone and lost the contest, should I because of that shut down his administration because he won the contest? No, is that what the opponent does in advanced nations?

“I want to appeal to Nigerian youths, most especially the jobless ones, to respect the law, be patriotic and complement leader’s effort at achieving a new Nigeria of our dream. Good governance is a gradual process. If what you wish is not what is obtainable, you can wait at the poll not revolution that could consume the nation”

Oluwo also implored Nigerians, especially politicians, to exercise “maturity in their conducts to strengthen our democracy.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App