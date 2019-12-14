Call Gov Abdulrazaq to order, Kwara PDP begs NGF

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state is seeking the intervention of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) in the crisis rocking the state house of assembly over an Appeal Court’s judgment that affirmed PDP’s Jimoh Agboola as winner of the Ilorin South constituency’s elections.

The PDP appealed to NGF to compel the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to follow democratic norms and values in resolving the imbroglio.

The leadeship of the state house of assembly has allegedly refused to allow winner of the Court of Appeal judgement and the PDP lawmaker, Abdulraheem Agboola, into the Assembly for swearing in and documentation since he got the judgement few days ago.

The appellate court had declared Agboola of the PDP as the winner of the Ilorin South constituency’s house of assembly election in the last general elections and was subsequently issued a certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

Addressing journalists during a press conference in Ilorin, the state chairman of the PDP, Engr. Kola Shittu, described the alleged refusal of the state House of Assembly to swear-in Agboola as abuse of power and disregard for rule of law, calling on leader of the NGF, Governor Kayode Fayemi, to intervene.

“We call on INEC, security agencies, local and international NGOs to call out the governor of Kwara state and the House of Assembly to urgently retract their undemocratic stand and steps by quickly admitting and allowing democracy and justice to thrive in this instance. A word, they say, is enough for the wise”, he said.

