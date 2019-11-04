Call for Akpabio’s sack, attack on Buhari — APC state chairmen

ADVERTISEMENT

The Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) State Chairmen has dissociated itself from the call for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ali Bukar Dalori, and Secretary, Dr Ben Nwoye, described the report as a targeted attack on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and an attempt to mislead Nigerians using the name of the forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forum expressed support for all the steps taken by President Buhari to reposition the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), including the constitution and inauguration of the 3-man Interim Management Committee, led by Barr. Joi Nunieh.

The forum, which also supported Akpabio, said the statement calling for his sack was a figment of the imagination of the unknown authors of the statement, as it never emanated from the forum.

It, therefore, called on the general public to disregard the call and continue to give their support to the administration of President Buhari as well as the efforts of Senator Akpabio to reposition the NDDC.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App