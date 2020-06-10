Calabar port awaits arrival of six vessels with various cargoes in June

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of six ships are expected to berth at the different seaports in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, in the month of June 2020.

The ships, carrying different cargoes, are expected to berth at the different terminals in Calabar.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), in its weekly bulletin, Shipping Position, said that the first ship was expected to arrive the country on June 8, 2020, while the last ship was expected to berth on June 30, 2020.

The ships expected are MV SEA GRACE, MV EAGL 1- STAR, MT SEYMOUR, MT AMIF, MT ORCHARD and MT ST AMRAH.

Also expected to arrive at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, are about 12 vessels carrying different cargoes.

