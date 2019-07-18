CAF removes Amaju Pinnick as vice-president

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Amaju Pinnick has been dismissed from his role as a vice-president of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and replaced by South Africa’s Danny Jordaan, reports BBC.

Pinnick had served as the first vice-president of Caf since July 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

No reason was given for his removal by Caf President Ahmad, who signed an agreement with Fifa President Gianni Infantino on Thursday to confirm the appointment of Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura as a ‘General Delegate for Africa’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pinnick’s exit means a reshuffling of Ahmad’s vice-presidents, with Constant Omari of DR Congo and Moroccan Faouzi Lekjaa moving up from second and third vice-president respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordaan, who played a key role at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa – the only time the tournament has ever been played on the continent – will now act as third vice-president.

Lekjaa, meanwhile, is facing a possible ban by Caf after the Ethiopian Football Federation accused the Moroccan federation president of assaulting the referee following the African Champions League final between Wydad Casablanca and Tunisia’s Esperance.

After Caf’s Disciplinary Committee was unable to reach a verdict earlier this month, the case was sent back to African football’s ruling body.

Samoura, meanwhile, will start her role on 1 August, renewable after six months should both Caf and Fifa agree, in the hope of overseeing widespread administration reform in Africa.

Caf has been plagued by a series of scandals in recent times.

“We all suffer when we see what is going on here,” Infantino told the presidents of Africa’s member associations as they gathered for a General Assembly in Egypt on Thursday.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App