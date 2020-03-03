  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. CAF appoints Abdelmounaïm Bah Acting General Secretary
ADVERTISEMENT

CAF appoints Abdelmounaïm Bah Acting General Secretary

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date

Following discussions by the CAF Emergency Committee on Tuesday (3 March 2020), Commercial Director, Abdelmounaïm Bah, has been unanimously appointed Acting General Secretary.

This was contained in a press statement published on CAF website on Tuesday.

At the request of the President, the Emergency Committee proceeded with the unanimous appointment of Bah to the post of General Secretary of the organization, after accepting the resignation of Mouad Hajji, who stepped down from the position yesterday.

According to the statement, members have full confidence in Bah “who has exhibited good qualities since joining CAF, particularly during the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.”

The Moroccan assumes office immediately till the next meeting of the CAF Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, he will continue to serve as Commercial director, a position he has occupied since June 2018.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.