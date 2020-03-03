CAF appoints Abdelmounaïm Bah Acting General Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

Following discussions by the CAF Emergency Committee on Tuesday (3 March 2020), Commercial Director, Abdelmounaïm Bah, has been unanimously appointed Acting General Secretary.

This was contained in a press statement published on CAF website on Tuesday.

At the request of the President, the Emergency Committee proceeded with the unanimous appointment of Bah to the post of General Secretary of the organization, after accepting the resignation of Mouad Hajji, who stepped down from the position yesterday.

According to the statement, members have full confidence in Bah “who has exhibited good qualities since joining CAF, particularly during the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.”

The Moroccan assumes office immediately till the next meeting of the CAF Executive Committee.

Meanwhile, he will continue to serve as Commercial director, a position he has occupied since June 2018.

