Cabo Verde Airlines to begin Lagos route

Cabo Verde Airlines (CVA), the national carrier of Cape Verde, is set to commence flight operations to Nigeria with Lagos Sal, Cape Verde route on December 9, 2019.

The airline said yesterday that it was poised to connect passengers from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos to many cities in Europe via Sal.

President and CEO of the airlines Jens Bjarnason, who briefed newsmen at MMIA in Lagos on Tuesday, disclosed that the airline would fly five times a week – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, with a Boeing 757, with 161 economy class seats and 22 executive seats.

The inaugural flight is scheduled to depart from Amílcar Cabral International Airport (Sal) at 20:50 local time and arrive at Murtala Muhammed Airport (Lagos) at 02:10 local time.

The airline management had earlier met over 300 travel agents in Nigeria with an enticing 20 per cent discount offer to commence operations.

“We are very aggressive in our offerings, in the discount to the travel agents,” he said.

Vice-President Sales and Marketing Raul Andrade said the new flight services from Lagos also offer Nigerians opportunity to explore the various islands of Cabo Verde for tourism.

Nigeria Country Manager, Cabo Verde Airlines, Tariye Orianzi, said: “We are targeting African entrepreneurs, leisure and business travellers as well as world travellers with our competitive pricing and offers, including a Cape Verde stopover programme at no additional ticket costs. Interestingly, Cape Verde is a member of ECOWAS making it visa free for Nigerians.”

