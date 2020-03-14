Cabo Verde Airlines suspends flight to Nigeria over COVID-19 

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabo Verde Airlines which started operating to Nigeria with the launch of Lagos-Sal flight in December last year has suspended its flights following the outbreak of Covid-19.

The suspension takes effect between March 16 and May 31st.

The airline said it suspended the operation “due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation” which has caused many countries to impose a temporary ban on inbound travel from countries with large numbers of infections.

In a statement, the airline said, “This situation has had a profound negative effect on the demand for passenger flights worldwide. Considering both economic and environmental consequences it has become necessary for airlines to respond to the lower demand by reducing flight schedules.

“Cabo Verde Airlines will provide a full refund to customers who purchased tickets for the cancelled flights,” the airline said in a statement.

It had earlier suspended its flight to Washington DC a week ago citing decline in passenger traffic as the pandemic rages.

