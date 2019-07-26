Cabin depressurization: Pilot acted professionally – Med-View

ADVERTISEMENT

Med-View Airline Thursday explained the Tuesday’s incident involving its flight, saying the pilot handled it professionally without posing any danger to the passengers.

The Accident Investigation Bureau had said it had commenced probe into the incident which happened at 3:10 pm.

Giving insight into the incident, Chief Operating Officer of Med-View, Michael Ajigbotoso, said during the flight VL2105, the Captain noticed a warning sign of cabin depressurization while desending from 32000ft altitude.

According to him, he quickly briefed the passengers and he referred to his check list and applied the necessary procedure to mitigate the situation.

“The oxygen masks dropped and were in good working condition for the passengers’ usage,” he said in the statement, adding the “Captain called for priority landing because he had been on number 7 on queue.”

Ajigbotoso said the pilot’s request for priority landing was obliged and he made a safe landing and the passengers were calm as it did not pose a serious danger.

He added that the incident was promptly reported to the authority and investigation is ongoing.

