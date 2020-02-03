Cabal forced me out of PDP, says ex-Imo chair

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, Mr. Charles Ezekwem, has said that he was forced to quit the party by the activities of a certain cabal within the governor’s circle who didn’t want him to be part of the former Governor Emeka Ihedioha’s administration

Ezekwem, who was reacting to criticisms following his unceremonious exit from the party, said that his ordeal started during the party governorship primaries when he asked for a free and fair conduct for all candidates, adding that this suggestion later worked against him as it was misconstrued that he was supporting another candidate other than Ihedioha.

He stressed that his detractors did not let go as they carried the grievance from the campaigns to the subsequent victory as some elements didn’t want to see him again and was sidelined in all decisions made by the party.

Ezekwem said, “The cabal didn’t want me to be in place after the elections. There were plans to remove me after the elections and it even continue before the Supreme Court final judgment.

“Decisions were taken against me as party chairman. Chairmen of LGAs were suspended even without my inputs. Meetings of the party were called without my knowledge, some top officials of the party threatened those close to me to desist from associating with me or they won’t gain anything from the Ihedioha government.

“Without knowing what would happen at the Supreme Court, they had plotted my removal and replacement with another person from my locality. But I got to know and it was confirmed to me that they wanted to disgrace me out before my tenure expires in August. So I have to leave them.”

Ezekwem, who is the Chairman of Heartland Football Club has not announced his next move.

