CA-COVID donates hospital equipment, PPE to Gombe isolation centres

A Coalition of Private Sector against COVID-19 (CA-COVID) over the weekend presented hospital equipment to Gombe State Government for two General Hospitals in the state serving as isolation centres for COVID-19.

One of the centres, which used to be a snake bite treatment centre situated inside the General Hospital in Kaltungo LGA, was renovated by the state government while the CA-COVID furnished it with operational equipment.

A representative of the CA-COVID, Louis Ugwuezi, listed the items donated to the state government to include 60 beds for General Hospital, Kaltungo, and 40 beds for General Hospital, Bajoga; Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), autoclave and 5000 facemasks among others for both hospitals.

He said CA-COVID is a joint initiative of leading investors in the private sector led by the President Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, targeted at supporting the fight against the COVID-19 and strengthening the Nigerian healthcare system.

Speaking after commissioning the centre, the State Deputy Governor, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, described the gesture by CA-COVID as a big push to the state government in handling the coronavirus pandemic, towards expanding the frontiers of containment measures against the pandemic.

