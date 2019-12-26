Bye-election: No plan to impose candidate in Patigi – Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi has denied any plan to impose candidate on the people of Patigi in the coming by-election following the death of the Honourable member representing Patigi at the state house of Assembly.

The Speaker in a press release condemned a statement credited to one Patigi for Buhari Organization, scripting an assumed moves to imposing candidate in Patigi State Constituency, to replace late Hon. Ahmed Saidu Rufai in the forthcoming bye elections, which they claimed involved the Speaker.

The statement said, “We would like to state that the rumoured moves of imposition of candidate to replace the late Honourable member, whose demise is barely a month, more so, in a local government outside the my constituency is ungodly, unthinkable, irrational and can only be conceived by desperate individuals bent on dragging my name into the pursuit of their selfish interest.

“Death is inevitable, but we never expected Hon. Ahmed Saidu Rufai to depart from us this soon; hence, the entirety of 9th Kwara state House of Assembly is yet to recover from the shock caused by his demise. It would therefore be evil for anyone to think we would hastily want him replaced, when we know death is a debt we all owe.

“It is pertinent to also state that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has its constitution that guides handling this kind of contingency and every member or group under the party should be acquainted with that, as such, we advise the group to play by the rules and not overheat the polity for any reason whatsoever.

“We therefore want party faithful, the good people of Patigi and Kwarans to be rest assured that Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi is not aware of, neither is he overtly or covertly involved in any scheming for replacement of his late colleague and cannot be lured into getting involved in any act capable of undermining due process or breach of peace over bids to replace the deceased Honourable member.”

The Speaker however, assure the general public that the he will never be involved in any act of imposition of a candidate for Patigi State Constituency and promised that due process would be followed in producing a candidate that will represent the good people of Patigi Constituency.

“While praying the soul of Hon. Ahmed Saidu Rufai continue to rest in peace, it is advisable for any interested political group, within or outside the party to avoid being rabble rousers or peddle falsehood and subtle blackmail in pursuit of their political interest, as it is unhealthy for our democracy,” he said.

